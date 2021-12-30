x
Mary Persons band director charged with child sexual exploitation

Investigators say he exchanged explicit material with a former student
Credit: MCSO

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Mary Person High School band director was arrested Thursday and charged with child sexual exploitation.

According to a news release, investigators arrested Bryant Miles Benson on felony warrants for sexual exploitation of children and sexual conduct by a person with supervisory authority.

The sheriff’s office says they received a report of sexually explicit material exchanged between Benson and a teen who was previously his student at the high school.

Investigators are now working with the board of education and district attorney’s office and they say more details will be released as they are available.

If you have any information, you can call Inv. Marilynne Fitts at 478-994-7287.

