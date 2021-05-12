Do it for Dillon | Mary Persons baseball team dedicates 2021 season success to late player

Dillon McCoy died after a car accident last summer. Now, the team says their 2021 success is because they do it for him.

FORSYTH, Ga. — It’s no secret that Mary Persons’ baseball team is having a strong season. They’ve made the playoffs and broken a few records along the way. This year, they have extra motivation to go as deep as possible into the postseason.

In 2020, the team suffered two losses -- the loss of their season due to COVID-19 and the loss of teammate, Dillon McCoy.

This season they're seeing success like they've never seen before, and they're doing it all for Dillon. From a purely baseball perspective, Mary Persons is exceeding expectations.

"We're doing good, better than a lot of people thought we would and it's a big thing to be proud of as a baseball player," said junior second baseman, Eric Mock.

The team set a program record for wins with 26, and they've made it to the postseason hoping for a deep run in the playoffs.

"It's really been a blast overall. Just looking back on last year and how our season ended. We've just been having fun, I reckon," said junior catcher, Caden Swancey.

Everyone wants a championship, but the Bulldogs' motivation for one is a little different. Their "litter" is one Bulldog short.

"He'd grown up playing baseball in rec league since he was five or six. Baseball was his thing," said Dillon's father, Mark McCoy.

Dillon, then a sophomore catcher, passed away after a car accident in June.

"We were in the hospital for nine days just kind of waiting and seeing," his father said. "His injury was so bad to the point that he wasn't gonna pull out. We hoped of course."

Dillon died on June 5. The next day, a candlelight vigil was held in his honor at his favorite place -- the home plate of the Mary Persons ballpark. The Mary Persons baseball coach said it was a tough moment to get through.

"A lot of emotion. A ton of kids who didn't know what to do," said Clae Mathis.

Nearly a year later, Dillon's teammates still struggle with the impact of losing him.

"It's been awful. I had a ton of classes with him in school. He's one of those kids you looked up to. He respected everybody," said junior shortstop baseman, Eric Snow.

"It's hard knowing that it's not like he just quit and isn't out here with us in that way," Mock said. "It's hard knowing, we looked at him as family. We look at everybody as family out here. Losing a family member is tough always."

Now, everything Mary Persons does, they do for Dillon. From practice to winning games.

"We say, 'Hey Dillon would love to be here.' He would love to go through this. Even though it’s bad, even though it’s hard, he would love the opportunity to be here to go through this with us," said Mathis.

In a way, Dillon is at every game. The team have #8 stickers on their gear. The initials 'DM' don the back of their jerseys. A banner with the number eight and the name "McCoy" sits in centerfield, while smaller signs with Dillon's number hang around the ballpark ensuring everyone knows why the Bulldogs do what they do.

"[We] always try to keep him with us just as if he were on the field. I take the jersey up to home plate during the national anthem and just keep him next to me just as if he was on the field," said Snow, who also set a national record for triples this year.

"It signifies that no matter where he is or what position he is, he's always going to be with the team," said Swancey.

The team can often be heard breaking their huddle with a "1, 2, 3 Dillon" shout.

"What an honor, you know? Because this is a big deal for these guys," said McCoy. "To do this well at this point in time and then they put their focus on Dillon, what an honor."

No matter how the season ends, the Bulldogs know #8 has their backs.

The Mary Persons community has collected funds to have a plaque placed somewhere in ballpark in Dillon's honor. The Bulldogs finished second in their region and are in the Elite Eight of the playoffs.