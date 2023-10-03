Mary Persons football player, two others recovering after being shot during party

The victims range in age from 16 to 20-years-old.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Mary Persons football player along with two other men are recovering after being shot in a block party just after midnight Sunday morning, according to the Forsyth police department.

Officers say they responded to shots fired on Milledge Circle.

When they arrived they found three people shot. The victims range in age from 16 to 20-years-old.

One victim was football player DJ Walton.

Sgt. Terrance Thomas with the police department says two people were taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

Another was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital in Jackson.

Thomas says all are listed in stable condition. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

As of now, Forsyth police say they have no suspect.