FORSYTH, Ga. — Lee Andrews picked his dream job at only 3 years old.

"I remember watching the Sunday "Bozo Show," and telling my father I want to be a clown and I want to make people happy," says Andrews.

The dream became a reality at 8 years old. He started twisting balloons at events, and then turned it into a lifelong career. Now, he is known as "Lew-E the Clown."

"Very few people get to wake up and go to work and love their job. I don't think I've every really worked a day in my life. I've just always loved what it is that I do," says Andrews.

Andrews went on to work for Cole Brothers Circus, Cirque du Soleil's Cirque du Monde, and he was also featured in the Zac Brown Band's music video, "Goodbye In Her Eyes."

He says all his success, he owes to his Alma Mater, Mary Persons.

"All the way from the superintendent to the janitors at the school, they were the nicest people, they were always so supportive. I had great classmates who may not have understood what it was I wanted to do, but I never caught flak for it," says Andrews.

Eventually, he wanted to bring his work back home. He owns the American Clown Academy, and brings the annual summer camp to Central Georgia.

Now, he leads the "Big Top Show" with around 100 clowns from all over the world, sharing the talent with his hometown.

"These are our people, and what's great is we get to share our interesting world with the community," says Andrews.

Just like Andrews, they want to make people laugh.

"The people that come to camp, the performers that come to camp every year share a passion for making the world better than they found it when they got there," says Andrews.

Not everyone understands the fun and goofy acts, but Andrews says he surrounds himself with people who know his world.

"You're with people who understand, and think and walk and talk the same way you do and enjoy their time together -- these are our people," says Andrews.

This is Andrews' 22nd year performing. Now, he performs at schools, libraries, festivals, and fairs nearly 300 times a year.

The Big Top Show is put on once a year. It's the second time the show was hosted by Monroe County School System.

