FORSYTH, Ga. — Mary Persons High School and Monroe County Schools honored the senior class of 2020 Friday.

A reverse parade was held for students. The parade route started at the Montpelier Avenue entrance to the main campus at Mary Persons High School.

Then, the parade of cars drove through the campus where parents and staff members gave their well wishes to the graduates.

Graduates lined up 12 feet apart in their caps and gowns along the parade route to practice social distancing. More than 30 cars came through to show love to seniors.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman says seniors missed several key moments this year, so they were just grateful to honor them.

"We were sheltering in place for such a long time, didn't know if we could even be out today to celebrate in this fashion, so I just know with not having Senior Week, not doing the normal things that our seniors do and all the recognitions that go along with that, I know that our community is proud to be able to do this for them tonight," Hickman said.

More than 200 seniors will graduate at Mary Persons.

