Mary Persons High School student dies after 2 year battle with cancer

10th grader Alyvia Slaton was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 8th grade.

A Mary Persons 10th grader died Sunday night after a long battle with osteosarcoma.

That's according to the Mary Persons High School Band Facebook page.

Alyvia Slaton was diagnosed with osteosarcoma when she was in 8th grade.

Ever since her diagnosis, the disease has been very aggressive and she's had to undergo rounds of chemo and surgeries, which often kept her from participating with the marching band. She played the clarinet.

Back in October 2020, 13WMAZ spoke with her mother and her homeschool teacher about Alyvia finally receiving her letterman jacket.

"I know it just made her overjoyed, because when Mr. Benson brought that jacket out and put it on her shoulders, she just started crying," Alyvia's teacher, Jennifer Bond, said.

On the band's Facebook page, you'll find the following statement:

"Our band family is mourning the loss of one of our own this evening. Alyvia was a beautiful young woman and a wonderful clarinet player who faced cancer head on with incredible courage for the last couple years. Please keep her family, friends and our MP family in your thoughts and prayers at this time. We are planning to celebrate Alyvia’s life and memory with our second halftime show this year. As our chant says - 'MPH till the day I die, I love it, I love it, I love it!' We love you and will hold you in our hearts, Alyvia. This next Fight Song is for you!"

We at 13WMAZ are sending condolences to Alyvia's friends, family and bandmates.