Two Mary Persons High students charged with terroristic threats over email conversation

Investigators say the school's system caught and flagged a conversation the two were having that contained threats against a teacher

FORSYTH, Ga. — Two Monroe County teens now face charges of terroristic threats after an email conversation was flagged.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were contacted last Wednesday by the principal at Mary Persons High School about threats against a teacher.

The sheriff’s office says the threats were discovered after the school’s system caught and flagged an email between two students.

The pair now face charges of terroristic threats and acts, and both have turned themselves in to investigators. They are now out on bond and suspended from school pending a tribunal.

No further details were provided on the content of the emails.