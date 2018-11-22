While you relax on the couch in your post turkey stupor; that's not the case for high school football teams preparing for the state playoffs this weekend.

On Thursday morning before their turkey dinner, Mary Persons football players practiced for the big Friday night game against Marist.

Mary Persons is undefeated and working to keep that streak up. They ran plays and different drills for around an hour.

They ended practice in a huddle to talk about all the things they are thankful for.

Head coach Brian Nelson told kids to head home and spend time with family and then rest up for the big game.

One player, Charles Dean, is a senior offensive player and he said he didn't mind coming out to practice on a holiday. He says he is thankful for his teammates.

“This is our last game in the Pitt regardless [of] if we win or lose, so I'm thankful that I've been given the ability and the opportunity to play with these guys and come this far in my football career,” he said.

Mary Persons goes head to head against Marist for the quarterfinal game Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Dan Pitts Stadium.

