FORSYTH, Ga. — A Mary Persons High School student is using her talents to spread information about COVID-19.

Kharah Shepherd is in the ninth grade. She says she's been doing music pretty much her whole life.

This month, she saw the opportunity to use her voice in a school project with the help of her older brother.

"We had to look up information about the coronavirus... everyone else did like a news report, but I didn't really know how I was going to do that," said Shepherd. "So I chose a song instead."

The song explains how the virus spreads, who is most at risk, and urges us to do our parts with social distancing.

"No vaccines in sight, gotta do what's right, social distancing tonight," Shepherd sings in the song.

She says her teacher loved the song and asked to share it on social media.

"I didn't intend for it to go out, but I mean it's pretty cool that it did," Shepherd said.

Being a young student, Shepherd says the school closings are affecting her first year of high school and her brother's last.

"Just doing the online stuff, it can really be a strain on not just me but on my family, so it's tough, but we're getting through it," she said.

During this time, Shepherd just wants everyone to know it will pass and not to worry.

"We should still be hopeful, but be cautious at the same time," she said.

In the future she hopes to become a dental hygienist or play the french horn professionally in an orchestra.

You can watch Shepherd and her brother, Jordan, perform the full song below.

