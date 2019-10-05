MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — "One for Gordon and one for Mary Persons," says Grace Stoerkel.

It seems a little unusual to have two graduation gowns, especially since Stoerkel is just in high school. So what's the other one for Gordon State College? "I did not do very well on my AP exams, and I am not a very good test taker, so I figured I could just do college classes."

RELATED: 18-year-old becomes youngest to graduate with a bachelor's from MGA

AP courses aren't the only way to earn college credit in high school.

Stoerkel decided to start dual enrollment her sophomore year. Now, it's graduation time, and she earned a high school diploma and an Associate's degree.

Two years of college under her belt and all those classes were free. Well, almost. "A few textbooks, lab fees, and I think that's it. I really haven't paid that much. Oh, cap and gown." She spent around $300 on two years of college.

Kim Gunn, Central Georgia Technical College's Director of High School Initiatives, says getting college credits while still in high school can really add up in the savings column. "We have a lot of first generation suicides who never thought that they would be able to enroll in college because they didn't think that they could afford it and now they are getting high school and college credit at the same time."

It's hard to say how much money you save, because tuition costs fluctuate depending on the college you pick.

Gunn says it's safe to say you're saving thousands of dollars. "I mean, just one class could be a cost savings of $500, so if you think you get four classes as a high school student, that a huge cost savings."

Laurel Sparks is another Mary Persons student getting a college degree. She saved a pretty penny on her future education. "I looked on my degree works, which tells you what classes to take, and it says I saved 11,000."

Saving money is nice, but accomplishing this leaves a bigger impression. "In 9th grade, I was like, 'I am going to do this,' and to finally be here and doing it, that's just really awesome."

RELATED: Northeast High School student excited after 18 college acceptance letters

A degree from Mary Persons, and a degree from Middle Georgia State University is great head-start toward her future.