FORSYTH, Ga. — Dan Pitts Field at Mary Persons High School is packed any Friday in fall when the Bulldogs are at home.

Our Drone13 crew found people out lining the field when they flew over this week as the school prepared for its first home game of the season against the Jackson High School Red Devils. Even though it's a non-region game, the rivalry is intense since the two teams are from neighboring counties.

In addition to hosting the home opener for the Mary Person's Bulldogs, the field will host our second Tailgate13 of the year this Friday!

The field, affectionately called 'The Pitt,' is named in honor of Coach Dan Pitts. When he retired in 1997, he was Georgia's leader in high school football wins at 346. He also brought a state title to Forsyth in 1980, and had a streak of 32 winning seasons.

The bulldog statue in the corner once stood where players could tap it for good luck on their way from the field house to the field.

For years, a line of huge old planted pines stood along the opposite end zone, but they were cleared several years ago when the practice field was added.

Along with producing several NFL players like Peppi Zellner and Tra Battle, former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Clarke also graduated from the school.

