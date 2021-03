Over 15,000 masks were given out.

MACON, Ga. — Masks were handed out to residents who stopped by the Luther Williams Field on Saturday.

Harpers Power of Life Foundation from Alabama partnered with the Macon-Middle Georgia Black Pages for the giveaway.

One volunteer says it was good to help the community during these times.

"It's just amazing to see the people's faces, the smiles, the excitement of just giving back to the community, giving back to God's people." said Durell Asberry.