Macon — A masked gunman robbed a Macon gas station Monday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Flash Foods Gas Station at 3889 Vineville Avenue. A man wearing a mask and holding a black handgun walked into the store and demanded money from the register.

After grabbing the money, the man ran away from the scene toward Forest Hill Road. Deputies say he may have jumped into a 4 door, dark colored sedan. The gunman was last seen wearing a black jacket and black bandana covered his face.

No one was injured during the armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Macon RegionalCrimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

