MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies need your help identifying a man who broke into a Dollar General Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, it happened at the location on Jeffersonville Road around 6 a.m.

Deputies say security camera footage shows a man walking up to the store and smashing the front window.

He then tried to take cigarettes, but was unsuccessful, so he grabbed cell phone accessories from a nearby display and ran away.

The phone accessories were later found behind the dollar store.

If you can identify the man, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

