Bibb deputies are investigating after a masked man robbed the Krispy Kreme doughnuts shop on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon.

Around 6:50 p.m. Monday night, a man wearing all black and a mask over his face walked in and showed the cashier a handgun. He demanded cash, and the employee complied.

The suspect took the money and ran out of the store.

This robbery happened within a few miles of two other incidents and during a 20 minute time frame. Sgt. Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are working to determine if the suspect is the same person in each case.

The other two incidents happened at a Boost Mobile phone store, and a Macon Autozone.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

