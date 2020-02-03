MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a west Macon Captain D's was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, it happened at the Captain D's located on Thomaston Road around 9:10 p.m.

The release says employees were cleaning up when a masked man walked in, showed a gun, and demanded money from the register.

Once the robber got the money he ran away from the restaurant.

No one was injured during the robbery and no customers were inside at the time.

If you have any information you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-741-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.