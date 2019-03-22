Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Macon Family Dollar.

According to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two masked men entered the store at 3656 Jeffersonville Road, just before 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The men demanded money from the cashiers while waving handguns. They were able to get cash from the register before running away from the store.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.