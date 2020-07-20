x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

local

Masks required at Ingles in Gray and Forsyth

Only young children and those with medical conditions are allowed to enter the store with no mask.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Starting July 21, Ingles in Gray and Forsyth will require face masks inside the store.

According to postings outside their locations, they are following CDC guidelines that say masks slow the spread of COVID-19.

Younger children and those with medical conditions are not required to wear a mask.

Those experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms are not allowed inside the store.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

16-year-old killed in shooting at Rocky Creek Road Family Dollar identified

Here's what each Central Georgia school district has planned for fall 2020 instruction

Peach County School District announces three phase plan for upcoming school year

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.