Masks required at Ingles in Gray and Forsyth

Only young children and those with medical conditions are allowed to enter the store with no mask.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Starting July 21, Ingles in Gray and Forsyth will require face masks inside the store.

According to postings outside their locations, they are following CDC guidelines that say masks slow the spread of COVID-19.

Younger children and those with medical conditions are not required to wear a mask.

Those experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms are not allowed inside the store.

