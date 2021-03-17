The site found in the Word of Life Church parking lot is one of five new mass vaccination sites around the state.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Georgia has added five new mass vaccination sites to the four already operating. That includes a new site in Sandersville.

The first day of vaccinations was off to a slow start, but the GEMA director said it was because of the combination of bad weather and lack of awareness of the site.

Marlie Lanthrip knew the site was opened. He showed up to the Word of Life Church parking lot without a vaccine appointment.

He said he’s been trying to get the first dose for two months at other locations.

He hoped the new site would make for a different outcome, and so he called to make an appointment once he was there.

“They said they would call me back -- fingers crossed,” said Lanthrip.

He said he was hopeful because it looked like a low turnout on day one.

“Some people, we have found, didn’t know about it,” said Site Coordinator David Shanks

Shanks said it’s harder to get out the information in areas like Sandersville.

“You know we’re in rural America, so there some people who still won’t get it.”

According to Shanks, the site was built within a week.

Opening day had 150 appointments available, but going forward they’re set to vaccinate up to 500 Georgians daily.

“It is amazing, and could not have been done without our partnerships,” said Shanks, partnerships like Washington County’s Sheriff Department.

“Most the people are ready to get it, get it past them and move on with life as they used to have it,” said Sheriff Joel Cochran.

He said the site goes beyond keeping the community healthy.

“It’s going to help the economy somewhat, so we’re very grateful for that.”

That’s because the site is open to any state resident.

“As long as you’re in the state of Georgia, by all means, come on down,” said Cochran.

This receive a vaccine, visit myvaccinegeorgia.com.

The site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.