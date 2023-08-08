Massive childhood consignment event coming to the Georgia National Fairgrounds

Organizers say that over 800 local parents are participating in this season's consignment event and they think it’ll fill the 40,000-square-foot McGill Building.

PERRY, Ga. — Central Georgia’s largest consignment event returns to the Georgia National Fairgrounds from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13.

It’s the Tykes, Tots and Teens event, and they also call themselves the Southeast’s largest children’s consignment sale.

Organizers say that over 800 local parents are participating in this season's consignment event and they think it’ll fill the 40,000-square-foot McGill Building.

But founder Laura Johns says that they’ll likely have to move into an even larger space in the coming years.

“It's 40,000 square feet, we've almost outgrown this building so in the next several years we'll be in a 65,000 square foot building,” Johns said. “Fingers crossed.”

At the Tykes, Tots and Teens event, you will be able to find what organizers say are quality used, new and boutique items for babies, kids, teens and expecting parents.

Johns says that they hold multiple events per year and that they also have another consignment event later during the year.

“It’s full-time, year-round, twice a year on site,” Johns said. “So this is our fall and winter event and in February we will have our spring and summer event.”

Tykes, Tots and Teens was founded in 2004, and they also have another event in Conyers at the International Horse Park.

In total between the two events, they have a total of 1,700 sellers.

