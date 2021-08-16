Train derailment blocks small town road in Washington County

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says about 32 cars crashed off of the track around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

OCONEE, Ga. — A train derailment early Monday morning left rail cars twisted and scattered along a road in Oconee.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says it happened around 1 a.m. The small town of Oconee sits a few miles southwest of Sandersville.

The derailment has blocked off Center Drive until further notice.

A specialized outside team is coming in to help clean up the wreckage. There's no word on how long that process will take.

The sheriff says about 32 cars crashed off the rails.

He adds that no one got hurt.

Cochran says there's no word on what caused the train to derail.

We're still working to find out what the train was carrying.

Photos shared by Cochran show rail cars strewn and stacked along the tracks.

A train also derailed in Washington County in September of 2020 after tropical system Sally caused heavy rains that washed out roads and caused flooding there.

Back in October of 2019, one of the most expensive train derailments in history happened in Houston County, Georgia.

A 13WMAZ Investigation showed that crash could have been even more disastrous. Several cars with dangerous chemicals narrowly avoided toppling off the tracks during that derailment.