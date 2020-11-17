MasterBrand Cabinets to open new hub in Butts County, creating 400 jobs

The Indiana-based kitchen and bath cabinet producer is establishing a Southeastern hub near Jackson

JACKSON, Ga. — One of the country’s premier kitchen and bath cabinet producers is getting ready to open a Southeastern US hub.

On Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Indiana-based MasterBrand Cabinets Inc. is planning to make a long-term investment near Jackson in Butts County.

“MasterBrand’s investment in Georgia is a testament to the state’s unmatched logistics infrastructure, pro-business climate, and top-notch workforce,” said Governor Kemp. “I look forward to seeing the new jobs and opportunities MasterBrand’s Southeastern U.S. hub creates for the hardworking Georgians of Butts County.”

Dave Banyard, the president of MasterBrand, said the new hub was a must to meet the needs of customers as the company sees “accelerated demand" and room for expansion.

The new manufacturing and distribution center will be in an existing 840,000-square-foot building next to I-75 and Arthur Bolton Parkway.

The opening of the new hub will create around 400 jobs ranging from manufacturing to management and supervision.

For more information on the company and to look at jobs, visit www.masterbrand.com