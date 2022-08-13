Maternal Health roundtable discussion held for local moms

Women heard from doulas, health educators, licensed counselors, and community advocates while they munched on brunch.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Health Department worked to raise awareness about how to take care of Macon mothers on Saturday through a community roundtable held at the Rosa Jackson Center on Maynard Street.

Women heard from doulas, health educators, licensed counselors, and community advocates while they munched on brunch.

The CDC says an African American woman is three times more likely to die from a maternal health incident than white mothers.

Patricia Prime says maternal health goes beyond a pregnancy.

"Because when we think about maternal mortality, we instantly go to the pregnancy. We instantly start thinking about the pregnancy and delivery. But actually, maternal mortality goes beyond the pregnancy and delivery," Prime says.

There was also music, prizes, and giveaways, and even free "pack and plays" and car seats.