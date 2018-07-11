Republican Danny Mathis defeated Democrat Jessica Walden Tuesday night in the race to replace Bubber Epps as the representative for Georgia House District 144, which covers 7 Central Georgia counties.

Walden told 13WMAZ's Sabrina Burse that she called Mathis and conceded.

Mathis says his team and the community have been very supportive.

"And all the folks that have been a part of this, it's just humbling and it's just come full circle and we have prevailed, and I'm just so thankful," said Mathis.

Mathis says the hard work paid off and he's ready to make the district proud.

