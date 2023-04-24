Matt Ryan announces birth of third child

The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback took to Twitter to announce the birth of his third son.

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan took to Twitter to announce the birth of his third child, Cal Patrick Ryan.

“Introducing our 3rd overall pick… Cal Patrick Ryan. Welcome to the team!,” Ryan said in a post.

Introducing our 3rd overall pick… Cal Patrick Ryan. Welcome to the team! pic.twitter.com/pWC3BOHu85 — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) April 24, 2023

Included in the post were pictures of his wife, Sarah Marshall, holding their newborn child. The couple's twin boys, Marshall Thomas and John "Johnny" Matthew, boasted smiles when taking photos with their baby brother.

The two boys, now decked out in Atlanta Braves Gear, were welcomed by the couple back in April of 2018.