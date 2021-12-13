Mattie’s Call issued for missing Macon man

He was last seen Thursday when he was dropped off at home after a dialysis appointment

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a Macon man last seen on Thursday, Dec 9.

According to a news release, 78-year-old James Dumas went to his dialysis appointment and was dropped off at his home in the 1900-block of Sheridan Avenue.

The following day, Dumas’ family went to his home, but he was not there. His family says he has medical issues that require treatment and medication.

Dumas is around 6’ tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He was possibly wearing a blue LA hat, a camouflage or black jacket, jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone who knows Dumas’ location can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.