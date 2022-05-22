x
May Days on the Midway closes early after storms

A gust front blew through the Georgia National Fairgrounds before storms arrived Sunday.

PERRY, Ga. — 'May Days on the Midway' will be closing earlier than expected due to weather in the area.

According to Maggie Lane, the Marketing & Business Development Director with the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agriculture Center , the event closed early at 6 p.m. Sunday night.  

High winds and rain struck the fairgrounds Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., sending some fair tents into the water. 

Captain John Stinson with the Fairgrounds says that they stopped selling tickets and began sending people home because they expected more unsafe weather to come through around 8 p.m. 

The event was scheduled to be open until 11 p.m.

