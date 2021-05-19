'Bring that joy back to middle Georgia': May Days on the Midway kicks off Thursday night

You'll find 40 rides, carnival games and all your favorite treats at the Georgia National Fairgrounds May 20 - 31st

PERRY, Ga. — If Ferris wheels, funnel cakes, and peanut butter and spicy jelly tater tots sounds like a fun Friday night, you can find it all at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter.

No, the Georgia National Fair didn't come early this year.

It's all part of the their first May Days on the Midway to hold folks over until October.

You'll find 40 rides on the Midway, carnival games and all your favorite treats.

"Our specialty is bacon wrapped hot dogs and you can get it with mac and cheese on them. Or if you're feeling crazy, we've got a peanut butter and spicy jelly bacon dog," says Zach Swift.

He runs the hot dog and lemonade stand by the west entrance and he says it's good to be back.

"We got shut down in March and then we missed the Georgia National Fair which was a tough blow because it was probably our best fair of the year," says Swift. "Everyone is trying their best to keep everything safe and just have a good time and get back to normal."

Keaton Walker, Chief of Marketing out at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, says they want to make up for canceling the annual fair in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Being able to open back up and bring everybody out to enjoy this year is something that we're really excited about. We have missed seeing those smiling faces and hearing the screams and the laughs."

She says it may look like the fair we're all used to when you walk in, but it is smaller and there are a few things missing to give it more of a carnival feel.

"There is no acts and entertainment, so you're not going to find the strolling acts. There's no animals, no petting zoo, no livestock show."

If you decide to head on out, admission and parking are free. You'll only have to pay for food and tickets for the rides. Walker also says you need to enter through the west gate.

"Being able to have this event and bring that joy back to Middle Georgia is something we're excited about."

It all kicks off Thursday night at 5 p.m. and it runs through Memorial Day on the 31st.

Weekends, they're open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on the weekends, things kick off at noon and it runs to midnight.

