You can drop off bulk items at the Macon-Bibb landfill for free every Tuesday in May

People in Bibb County will be able to ditch their large items at the landfill for free

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County is calling it 'May Madness,' and it's another method for cleaning up the city's streets.

Starting this Tuesday, you can drop off bulk items and building materials at Macon-Bibb's Walker Road Landfill. It'll be free every Tuesday throughout the month of May.

Solid Waste manager, Maurice Jackson, says he hopes this will help clean up the neighborhoods.

"Let them know that it is easy for them to dispose the material that they want to dispose of, instead of going to an illegal dumping site," said Jackson. "That way, it helps everything with the mayor's initiative of keeping Macon beautiful."

They will not accept yard debris, liquids, light bulbs, or batteries. You must show a valid driver's license.

The landfill is located at 327 Lower Poplar St. and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.