'30 seconds or maybe even a minute more, I wouldn't have made it out': Monroe family of 6 loses home and pets in fire

The Monroe County Fire Department says the blaze began around 1:30 P.M. and only one person was home. Three of the family's dog died.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Evans family in Forsyth had no idea Thursday, the place they've called home for the past three years would burn to the ground.

They've lost their belongings and some of the family pets.

Around 1:30 P.M. Thursday, Wendy Evans heard a pop that sounded like a gunshot.

“First I thought that someone was shooting at our dogs. I was like, ‘They’re not getting our dogs’, so I grabbed my phone and I got up,” she says.

When she walked into the living room, she knew her life would be changed forever.

“I couldn't breathe and I couldn't see. Typical orange flames you see licking out,” she explains. “The ceiling falling– the living room ceiling falling through."

Evans says she was alone that day in the home she shares with her son, daughter in-law, three grandsons and dogs.

“I was in the far back bedroom and I came in and already I couldn't come into the kitchen; there was smoke,” she says.

Evans opened the sliding glass door to check on the dogs and they ran in.

“If I had known what was to be, I wouldn't have let them in,” she says.

Evans says she called for the dogs because she has trouble walking due to leg surgeries.

“When I couldn't hear the dogs anymore, that's when I knew,” Evans explains. “I had to go back outside."

In a matter of minutes, Evans says the flames had taken over.

“You're numb! You're watching and it's like watching another person. 30 seconds or maybe even a minute more, I wouldn't have made it out, either. So I'm so thankful and grateful."

Salvaging what they can like photographs, sentimental decorations, and clothing, Evans says they’re trying to make the best out of a bad situation.

Even though they’re sad about what happened, she says they’re choosing to laugh instead of cry.

“It's the little things that allow you to hold it together,” she says.

Evans says the City of Forsyth, Monroe County, Butts, and Lamar County all came out to help.

“Monroe County Emergency Service put something out on Facebook and they've been inundated with calls and the community has been so helpful. It's just been a blessing.”

They say the family is staying in different places at the moment, but plan to clean the place up and rebuild a home there.

Chief Jackson says they're still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Evans family has started a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet.

If you'd like to donate click here.

Plus, you can drop off necessities at Fire Headquarters Station 1 at 693 Juliette Road until July 21st. They need:

Adult medium tops

Adult small tops

Adult smalls in bottoms

10 to 10.5 shoes

9.5 shoes

Kids 6/7 tops and bottoms

Kids 13 shoes