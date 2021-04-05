Noel Jones, mother of four, says paying for college can now be one less thing that foster children and adopted children must worry about.

ATLANTA — Noel and Adam Jones always dreamed of adopting a child. That dream came true for them in 2017 when they adopted one set of twins, Jayda and Jaden.

"They told us pretty quickly after that they had siblings in care, and so we just felt like, "OK, we're not going to separate them," Noel Jones said.

Their family of four grew into six, adopting Jayda and Jayden's twin brothers, Jamie and Avery.

"I love our family. It's crazy and chaotic, but it's perfect," Noel said.

Noel says they thought a lot about the cost of the future.

"You know, when they're saying four kids, we definitely were like, 'Whew, OK!' College, cars -- there's a lot that goes into it," she said.

That's one reason why Noel says Governor Brian Kemp signing Senate Bill 107 takes a lot of weight and worry off her shoulders.

This bill waives in-state tuition at Georgia public colleges for foster children, and adopted children whose families receive adopted assistance from the state.

"There are so many things that these children have to overcome, regardless of how great their parents are, regardless of everything. They have to overcome so much," Noel said.

She says paying for college can now be one less thing that foster children and adopted children must worry about.