Mayor asks commission to borrow up to $4 million more to fund Macon Mall project

MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, Macon-Bibb County leaders will discuss whether to sign off on borrowing up to $44 million for the Macon Mall Project.

The project will include renovating the old mall on Eisenhower Parkway and building an amphitheater next door.

According to an ordinance sponsored by Mayor Lester Miller, the county will enter into an agreement with the Urban Development Authority (UDA) if the commission approves it. Then, the UDA will issue up to $44 million in revenue bonds to fund the project.

If approved, this will repeal a county decision from last year, according to the ordinance.

In November, commissioners agreed to allow the UDA to borrow up to $40 million to fund the Macon Mall Project. Now, the mayor is asking for up to $4 million more.

However, Miller told 13 WMAZ Sunday the cost of the project has not changed since November.

Miller says the county plans to repay the millions in bonds through rent and revenue from the new facility.

Miller says the authority will collect rent for the future Macon Mall tenants. The Macon Transit Authority, Macon Planning and Zoning, Business Development Services, IT, and code enforcement are all expected to move out of Terminal Station downtown and into the Macon Mall by the end of 2022.