Macon-Bibb Mayor-elect Lester Miller, transition team to focus on education, work development

Lester Miller takes office in January.

MACON, Ga. — Mayor-elect Lester Miller and his transition team will be focusing on education and work development when Miller takes office in January.

Making sure that students have access to the workforce is one of their goals.

Miller, along with his transitional team, discussed why it's important to discuss ways to make that happen now.

He talked about preparing students for the jobs of the future in Macon-Bibb County, and said education and development are key to the communities success.

"Every child's life is worth saving, but at the same time, every job that is created in Macon-Bibb County should at least have the opportunity to come for Macon-Bibb County," Miller said.

"To have a workforce, you have to have quality education," Weston Stroud said.

Stroud, who's apart of Miller's transition team, says it's essential to make sure students are being prepared for good-paying jobs.

He says that we need more programs like Hutchings Career Academy, that prepare students for these jobs.

"In order for jobs to reach those students in the classroom, first they have to see where their education will lead them," Stroud said.

Abigail Hudgins, a third year culinary arts student at Hutchings, agrees.

"Most people don't really get hands on experience, most people don't have jobs, and this really gets you prepared for real life," she said.

Hudgins also says she is confident that she can get a job after her final year at the academy.

"You get a lot of experience. They do help you try and get jobs," she said.

"Fasten your seatbelts and get ready to work, because Macon-Bibb County is going to put people to work," Miller said.