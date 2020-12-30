Watch Live: Mayor-elect Lester Miller, commissioners sworn into office

Macon will have a new mayor for the first time in 13 years

MACON, Ga. — On Wednesday morning, people in Macon-Bibb County will officially have a new leader.

Mayor-elect Lester Miller will be sworn in along with the new county commissioners at 11 a.m. at the Macon City Auditorium.

Miller will be the county’s first mayor of Macon-Bibb in 13 years, and the new commissioners-elect include Paul Bronson (District 2), Seth Clark (District 5), Raymond Wilder (District 6) and Bill Howell (District 7).

The program is as follows: presentation of colors, a performance of the national anthem by Charles Davis, an invocation led by Victory Baptist Church Senior Pastor Kenny Hamm, and then the official swearing-in ceremony with Probate Court Judge Sarah Harris.

Newly sworn-in Mayor Miller will then make a community address.

To ensure compliance with COVID-19 guidelines; temperatures will be checked on entry, attendance will be limited to 500 for distancing, masks will be required, and there will be multiple hand sanitizing stations.