MACON, Ga. — Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis says he was arrested while drawing attention to poor conditions at an east Macon apartment complex.

He says it happened outside apartments on Creekwood Drive, which he said were infested with rats, roaches and piles of garbage.

He said he learned about the problems from a fellow Vietnam veteran who lives there.

Ellis says he was arrested for holding a news conference on the property.

"They said we were on private property, but we were on public property," said Ellis, Macon's mayor from 1999-2007. "There were piles of garbage in the street."

He was arrested by Bibb deputies, but held less than an hour, Ellis said.

Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says Ellis was not arrested, but could not say whether he was taken into custody or handcuffed.

She said the department is trying to find out more about the incident.

Ellis is not listed in the Bibb County jail's website.

The former mayor says he was headed to see a doctor because deputies placed handcuffs on his hands so tightly they cut off the circulation.

According to Bibb County records, 1221 Creekwood Drive is owned by Creekside at Macon LLC. 13WMAZ could not reach the owners for comment.

