Mayor Lester Miller announces jet-ski competition coming to Lake Tobesofkee this weekend

MACON, Ga. — It’s going to get loud at Lake Tobesofkee this weekend.

The American Jet Sport Association is coming to town for two days of jet-ski competitions.

It happens all day Saturday and Sunday at Sandy Beach Park. Macon Mayor Lester Miller and others announced the event this morning by the lake. Miller said it will bring $600,000 in tourism dollars.

Admission to the event is $10 for anyone over 6 and there will be no swimming at Sandy Beach.

Other swimming areas at Lake Tobesofkee will remain open.