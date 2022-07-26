Mayor Lester Miller recommends 2-mill cut for Macon-Bibb County

Mayor Lester Miller will ask the commission down from about $19.9 per thousand to $17.9 per thousand.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County commissioners are scheduled to vote next Tuesday on a two mill cut in the property tax rate.

That's according to a news release from Macon-Bibb County.

They say Mayor Lester Miller will ask the commission down from about $19.9 per thousand to $17.9 per thousand.

Now, because many property values are rising in the county, that doesn't necessarily mean lower tax bills.

Depending on the value of your home, you may pay more in property taxes or about the same.

In a news release, Miller says his budget priorities for 2023 include:

public safety

code enforcement

beautifying the city

recreation

pedestrian safety

economic development