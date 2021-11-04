Mayor Lester Miller announces next Macon-Bibb cleanup date

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful and Macon-Bibb County team up for next cleanup date on July 24

MACON, Ga. — Editors Note: The video in the story is from a cleanup day in March 2021.

Macon-Bibb County and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful (KMBB) have announced a county wide clean-up date for Saturday, July 24.

This will be the organization's second county clean up day. The first event in March brought out over 1,500 people to clean up trash from Macon streets.

Volunteers collected more than 109,000 pounds of trash.

“It’s incredible to see what our community can do when we come together to keep our streets clean,” Mayor Lester Miller said in a press release. “This initiative can have an impact on public safety, economic development, tourism, neighborhood pride and so much more, but we all have to put in the effort.”

KMBB's 'Our Clean Streets Matter' initiative began on Jan. 15, and since then they have supported a plan to clean up 100 neighborhoods.

“KMBB has been blown away by the amount of people in our community who have stepped up to be a part of the Clean Streets Matter initiative,” KMBB Executive Director Caroline Childs said in a press release. “From hosting community cleanups and participating in our county wide cleanup, members are making a difference and creating a greener and cleaner Macon.”

In total, crews from Macon-Bibb County have cleaned up more than two million pounds of debris from more than 230 illegal dumping sites, and more than three million pounds of yard waste has been collected.

Register here for the next county wide cleanup day.