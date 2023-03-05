Mayor Lester Miller asks commission to spend over $9M to close Walker Road Landfill

The county originally estimated it would cost $17M for the construction to close the landfill. They're estimating they can cut the costs in half.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — An update to a story 13WMAZ first started covering nearly a decade ago.

Macon-Bibb County is inching closer to the final closure of the Walker Road Landfill.

They're looking into the construction phase of the project.

A proposed resolution from Mayor Lester Miller asks the commission to approve nearly $9.4M in SPLOST funds to pay Jefferson based group Piedmont Mining LLC to close the landfill.

Mayor Miller tells 13WMAZ the county originally estimated it would cost $17M for the construction to close the landfill. They're estimating they can cut the costs in half.

The resolution says Piedmont Mining offered the lowest bid price.

The county announced the closure of the landfill in the summer of 2021.

The year before that, the Environmental Protection Division told the county they could no longer expand the landfill.

Leading up to that, the county had a history of failed inspections. In January 2014, a bad score cost the county a $50,000 fine to the Department of Natural Resources.