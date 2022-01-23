Mayor of Montezuma passes away at 68

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Mayor on Montezuma, Larry Smith passed away at the age of 68 on Friday at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center according to his obituary.
Smith's funeral is planned for 3 p.m. on Wednesday from the gravesite at Smith Cemetery at 500 Brock Road in Arabi, Georgia with Rev. Jonathan Beckum officiating.
Smith was born July 16, 1953 in Ashburn. He was a 1971 graduate of Crisp County High School and a 1978 graduate of Southern Polytechnic College.
Mr. Smith was retired after 43 years with Georgia Power, and was a member of the Montezuma United Methodist Church.
At the time of his death, he had served as Mayor of Montezuma for six years.
"Tracy and I want too personally express our deepest sympathy to the Smith family. Mayor Smith loved this community and he along with our Council work tireless to make Montezuma/Macon County a better place too work and live," said Chief of the Montezuma Police Department Eric Finch on a Facebook post by the Montezuma Police Department.
In lieu of flowers Smith's family is asking for donations to Montezuma United Methodist Church or to the American Heart Association.
