WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Mayor Randy Toms says the state has absolved him of ethics complaints that alleged he violated campaign finances rules.

Toms held a news conference Monday, saying he wanted "to 'bring a close to the cloud of suspicion over the office of the mayor.'

He said he fully cooperated with the investigation and spent $7,000 of his own money to fight the accusations. He said he feels vindicated and does not hold a grudge against the accusers -- the Warner Robins NAACP.

But he did suggest he might take legal action to recoup his money if he doesn’t come to some type of agreement with the accusers.

ORIGINAL STORY: State investigating Houston Co. NAACP's campaign-finance complaint against Mayor Toms

The allegations first surfaced in March 2018 when the Houston County NAACP sent a six-page letter to the Secretary of State and the Attorney General's Office. They also filed a formal complaint with the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.

The letter was signed by the Rev. Rutha Jackson, president of the Houston County NAACP branch.

It claimed that Toms may have "knowing and willfully" violated state campaign finance laws.

They requested a forensic audit of Toms' fundraising because, they "believe there are probably more questionable or illegal donations."

For example, they say that four years ago, Toms asked a local developer to make a donation to Southside Baptist Church. They say Toms owed a $2,500 debt to a publishing company for a self-published book he wrote, called Just a Fireman.

According to the NAACP, his pastor agreed to pay the debt on his behalf, and Toms asked the businessman to help defray that debt.

They didn’t name the businessman but argued that the donation to the church benefited Toms and was aimed to evade campaign-finance rules.

The NAACP complalint also passed along another allegation they admitted was unsubstantiated: They reported hearing that Mayor Toms last year [2017] encouraged some business owners to donate to his campaign by saying he could help speed up their business with the city.

RELATED: Here's everything Central Georgia voters will be deciding on Election Day

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.