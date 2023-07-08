City of South Fulton mayor arrested, deputies say | Charges and mug shot released

Records from the office show that he was taken into custody on criminal trespassing and burglary in the first degree.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The mayor of the City of South Fulton was arrested, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

The office has confirmed City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau's arrest, adding that he was taken to its jail. Records from the office show that Kamau was taken into custody on criminal trespassing and burglary in the first degree.

Authorities have not provided any details on the specifics of the crimes.

A statement from the City of South Fulton was released:

"The City of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment. As the investigation is still ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this time."

More about Khalid Kamau

City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau took office in January of 2022 and has been a big proponent of tackling crime and creating economic opportunities.

Mayor Khalid Kamau often refers to South Fulton as the blackest city in America, with 92% of residents identifying as African American, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

“My top three goals are a forensic audit of the city’s finances and contracts. I want to create an office of the public advocate. We want to create public boards and commissions for legislation so that all legislation goes through a committee process similar to Atlanta, Augusta, Macon," Kamau said.

Most recently, the Kamau joined 11Alive at our Black Youth Town Hall to discuss many topics, including education options and staying safe on the streets this summer.