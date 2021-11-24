Mayoral candidates offer plans for development in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County's boomtown has been reeling the people in, but both Mayor Randy Toms and LaRhonda Patrick say development needs a push.



"Downtown is a great opportunity, and I think that we're going to develop a downtown. There's people at the table now ready to move forward," Toms said.



"We need other developments as well. We need more investment from corporations here in our city to bring more jobs to youth who come through our school system," he said.



For Toms, Perkins Field, once slated for affordable housing, is where he sees an opportunity.



"An area where we can have entertainment, a food truck atmosphere, a walking trail around the whole park, and make it a greenspace so people can come out and enjoy themselves," he said.



For Patrick, she'd like to a place that combines retail and housing.



"We have more houses, we have some small businesses, but overall, we don’t have that space that shows real development for retail and living spaces all-in-one," Patrick said.



Both say they have ideas for development in infrastructure, too.



"I think the Robins Industrial Park on 41 is something we need to focus on, and as far as infrastructure goes, we're building a new water tower, a new water system out there," Toms said.



“Our infrastructure, we need to update it. We know sewer lines are at capacity -- we're having water leaks all over. I was just in a neighborhood getting to know the community and there were flags up," Patrick said.