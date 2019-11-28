MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A 4-year-old lost her life, but got the chance to save others with her organs.

Now, little Imma Rose Lockridge, of Griffin, will be honored in a big way on New Year's Day. Imma will have a "floragraph" in the Rose Parade that will be held in Pasadena, California.

The floragraph, a portrait of Imma, is made of flowers and other natural materials.

"I want her to be a part of making someone else's miracle," her father, Paul Lockridge said. "Maybe my miracle didn't come the way I wanted it to come, but she's going to be a part of someone else's miracle."

On May 6, 2018, Imma and her mother were in a car accident. Her mom, Sara, died the very next day. Imma was declared brain dead a few days later. Her father decided to donate her organs.

Imma, the youngest of three children, was described as a little girl with a sweet personality who loved to sing and dance.

"She's got so much life to give," her dad said. "She's living her fullest life in Heaven."

Although he lost his baby girl, Imma's organs saved an adult and two children.

Every year, several Dignity Memorial locations across the country select an organ donor to honor. They host their families at the Rose Parade and other associated events.

The Donate Life float for the upcoming parade is themed "Light in the Darkness." It will feature 44 floragraph portraits, including Imma's.

An event was held on Monday at the Haisten Funerals and Cremations in McDonough to put the finishing touches on her floragraph.

Her family hopes her life will inspire others to be organ donors.

