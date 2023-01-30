3 departments, 1 show: McEachern Art Center exhibit features professors' art from Macon colleges, universities

Director of the McEachern Art Center Ben Dunn says the exhibit gives people access to these faculty members and their work without having to take a course.

MACON, Ga. — This First Friday the McEachern Art Center is giving art professors across Macon the chance to showcase what they have been working on.

The show is called Crosstown and features the work of fine art professors from Mercer University, Wesleyan College, and Middle Georgia State University.

"There's a lot of interesting work. Some brand new faculty, some folks who have been around for a long time so it's kind of interesting cause you can see the stages of their careers," Director of the McEachern Ben Dunn said.

He says it's a look at the behind the scenes at what these faculty members are doing in their research.

"There's good vibes between everybody as it but I hope this presents an opportunity to gather the three respective student bodies also in one place," Dunn said.

The show is not only bringing these schools together for a show, Dunn says, but it is also about connecting students and faculty alike with the rest of the Macon art community.

"It will be sort of an informal chance to meet the artists and there are a lot of artists in this exhibition, go if anyone is curious about any of the departments and any of the fine art programming in any of the universities in town this is a great opportunity to come get to know the people who are running those things," Dunn said.

"I think it's a fun opportunity to kind of, well in this case literally, remove the wall in between the academic art scene and the public. I hope people take advantage of that," Dunn said.

Crosstown will have it's opening exhibit at the McEachern Art Center at 6 p.m. during First Friday in downtown Macon.

