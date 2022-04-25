Stairway wit: McEachern Art Center's newest show gives Mercer seniors the final word

For this exhibition, students considered their time at Mercer and what they have left to say as their art education comes to an end.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The McEachern Art Center (The MAC) has a new exhibit featuring Mercer seniors, and there is a lot to say about it.

The exhibit is titled “Stairway Wit,” which is loosely translated from the phrase "l’esprit de l’escalier," meaning "a perfect response comes just after its moment in a conversation.”

“This cohort has been very congenial. There are relationships between the work, but I would say really it’s like a grouping of 12 distinct voices in a room.”

For this exhibition, students considered their time at Mercer and what they have left to say as their art education comes to an end.

The title also refers to a signature Mercer tradition for many freshmen, which is the climb up the Godsey Administration Building.

The exhibit features different types of works from all 12 artists. There is everything from paintings, to animation, to magazine curation and so much more.

The show is also special because these seniors are the first group of students to use The MAC throughout their entire time at Mercer.

Senior Amanda Herrold says that having The MAC has been one of the best things for her.

“Not only is this space for the show completely significant to my career, but also to my time here in general, but like just having a space where we can all come together, talk about our work, receive critiques from our peers, and then also show it is phenomenal. I love it,” she said.

Senior McKenna Johnson says she’s honored to represent Black creatives and bring new perspectives to the table.

“I just thank everyone who was a part of it and my classmates, and of course, my teacher just for being able to inspire me and uplift me and make sure that I kept going. It was definitely a big honor just to be a part of this and it made me feel like this is why I chose Mercer,” she said.

You can catch the exhibit during the McEachern Art Center's gallery hours from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays.

There will also be a closing reception during downtown Macon’s First Friday on May 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.