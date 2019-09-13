MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating after an accident with a pedestrian fatality in Telfair County earlier this week.

According to McRae-Helena Police Chief Glenn Giles, it happened on 8th Street near Center Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Giles says Tijuana Woodard, a woman in her 50s, stepped out into traffic when she was hit and killed by a 2014 F-150 driven by Matthew Carr.

Giles says Carr is not being charged at this time and he doesn't think there will be any charges, but Georgia State Patrol is handling the accident investigation.

13WMAZ’s attempts to reach the Georgia State Patrol post in Telfair County about the investigation were not returned.

This story will be updated with any additional information from GSP when we get it.

