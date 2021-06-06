Meals on Wheels event held in Macon's Washington Park

"Kids are going to get out and get involved. We're nurturing them to get involved with the seniors," Otis Redding III said.

MACON, Ga. — In Macon Saturday, people could get a free meal, sit back and listen to live music in Washington Park.

The event lasted until 8 p.m. and was hosted by Meals on Wheels of Middle Georgia.

Chairman Otis Redding III says the purpose of the event is to inspire young people to volunteer their time and combat senior hunger in Central Georgia.

"Kids are going to get out and get involved. We're nurturing them to get involved with the seniors. I think people will continue to instill that into the kids. These kids got to take care of the next generation," he said.