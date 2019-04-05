It was a magical afternoon for nurses and families at the Medical Center, Navicent Health at the "Preemie Party" Saturday afternoon. Kids and the adults dressed up as Disney characters, did arts and crafts, and reuinted with nurses at the event.

The Preemie Party happens every year and allows nurses to check in with premature babies they delivered along with their families.

Kenleigh Brogdon is a nurse in the neonatal ICU at Navicent Health. She says this event is one of the things she most looks forward to every year.

"Most of the time, they start out sometimes at 1 pound and then we get to see them grow and change and see all the things they've overcome, so it makes your job worth it," said Brogdon.