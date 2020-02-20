MACON, Ga. — A 67-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon after a wreck on Wimbish Road in north Macon.

According to a news release, it happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Wimbish and Blanton Boulevard.

It was reported to them that 67-year-old Delores Austin was going east on Wimbish Road in her GMC Terrain when she crossed the center line and hit 57-year-old Thomas Marshall head-on.

Both cars went off the road and into a ditch.

Austin was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where she was pronounced dead by staff. It was reported to investigators that Austin had a medical issue which caused her to lose control of her vehicle.

Marshall was uninjured in the wreck and the road has since been reopened.

Anyone with information on the accident can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

